I am against abortion. I have been from the time I was old enough to understand what it was. The argument against Roe vs. Wade made by right wing religious fanatics, who would foist political and physical abuse on women, is that they believe themselves to be pro-life.
They also charge that people of my opinion are pro-abortion. Well, I am not. I am however, against having any law on the books that would further victimize a 14-year-old girl that had been raped and impregnated by her own father.
You will find that the majority of picketers in front of Planned Parenthood offices are not only apposed to Roe vs Wade, they are also in full support of Capital Punishment. To these hypocrites, pre-birth life is sacred, post birth, not so much.
The truth is that banning Roe vs. Wade will not stop one abortion. It will only endanger lives and make criminals of our wives, sisters, daughters and granddaughters. It will incite new horrific instances of self-inflicted injury, crochet needles and back alley mutilations. Yes, there are hundreds of reasons not to outlaw Roe vs. Wade. But, aren’t these enough?
Dave Kane
Johnston
