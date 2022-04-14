I know I just shouldn’t listen. I understand that my frustration is self-inflicted, but the foolish, stupid listener calls made to WNRI talk shows are stunning. There have been several times that I thought the hosts were getting people to make prank calls with outrageous claims just to keep their show interesting.
Then, I realized that these were not pranks. They were calls from misguided, intellectually-challenged Americans who believe everything they see and hear on social media, Fox TV and through ignorant gossip. While listening to just a half hour of one broadcast, I heard everything from, “The government wants to destroy the middle class” to “late at night, airplanes carrying illegal aliens are landing at Quonset Point.” The host made no effort to debunk this foolishness. I know this sounds hilarious, but, it was really very sad.
When are these troubled and fearful victims of the Great Con Job going to wake up? When are they going to see the corruption and illegal acts that they are refusing to acknowledge are seriously endangering their future? When are these misinformed talk hosts going to get an education and stop their contributory encouragement of listener ignorance?
Dave Kane
Johnston
Editor’s note: Kane is a former host of WNRI.
“the foolish, stupid listener calls”, “misguided, intellectually-challenged Americans” …. Mr. Kane doing his best “Basket of Deplorables” Hillary Clinton impression.
Question: how is the statement “When are they going to see the corruption and illegal acts that they are refusing to acknowledge” any different than “ “The government wants to destroy the middle class”?
Sadly, Mr. Kane is part of a growing number of the un-American lunatic left who believes only their opinions matter and all others should be silenced.
Mr. Kane should either change the dial on his radio or go buy a radio station and do it his way. Until then, I believe he is always welcome to call WNRI to share his "misguided, intellectually-challenged" O-pinions.
