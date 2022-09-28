In 1972, Richard Nixon won re-election for president by one of the widest margins in American history. He won 49 out of 50 states. Then, in just a few months, he was in a struggle over what came to be known as the Watergate scandal. Nixon’s criminal actions resulted in his being forced to resign from the presidency in total disgrace.
After that, it was impossible to find anyone who would admit to having ever voted for Nixon. His supporters were embarrassed, ashamed and felt foolish. When they realized that they had been duped and that Nixon had been a criminal residing in the Oval Office, they turned their backs and walked away.
Now, I am wondering what today’s MAGA Republicans will do. When will they stop listening to stunningly, clueless local talk hosts and their equally misguided callers and wake up? Will they realize that they were conned out of money to finish building a wall or help with a defense fund, only to find that instead, it was used to buy a Cabin Cruiser for Steve Bannon and Melania a $60,000 gown? Will they continue to tell their children and grandchildren the Big Lie?
The most important question, however, is, will these duped, confused and uneducated sycophants ever admit to having supported the most corrupt, hateful, racist and dangerous politician this country has ever known?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.