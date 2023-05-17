Like many small business owners, I know my business like the back of my hand – in my case, pizza and Greek cuisine. But the assessment of goods, depreciation schedules, and taxes is like a foreign language. That’s why I wholeheartedly support Senate President Dominick Ruggerio’s efforts to exempt a business’s first $100,000 in tangible tax liability, effectively eliminating the tax for 80 percent of our state’s small businesses.
This goes beyond the cost of running a business – although the tangible tax liability can be significant; it’s hard enough to make ends meet when running a small business without piling on an onerous tangible tax on top of the goods upon which we already paid sales taxes.
The real headache of the tangible tax is this: if you want delicious pizza, calzones, grinders, or calamari, then I’m your guy. But if you want to figure how much my oven, bar, tables and chairs, and glassware are worth – well, I’m going to have to hire someone to figure all that out. I went into the business of making delicious food, not making appraisals.
I am extremely grateful to the senators and representatives championing this important proposal, including my own state senator, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, and the bill sponsors, Sen. Melissa Murray and Rep. Brandon Voas. Exempting $100,000 of goods from the tangible tax will mean that 85 percent of small businesses no longer have any liability at all, meaning we can all focus on running our businesses instead of filling out paperwork.
