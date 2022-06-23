Many Democratic leaders nationwide are calling on the American people to vote. I applaud their message but wish to appeal it to the next level: Democrats, get involved locally. As former Speaker Tip O’Neill opined, “all politics is local.” Local government molds policy and budgets that affect you, from municipal comprehensive plans that are the blueprints for future development, to distribution of ARPA funding. Many towns hold an interactive budget process, such as Scituate during our annual Financial Town Meeting, which unfortunately had less than 100 participants this year.
I implore local residents to get involved locally. Not sure where to start? Visit ridemocrats.org and navigate to “City and Town Committees” to learn more about your local Democratic Party and how to contact them. There are plenty of ways to get involved and make yourself heard, and it doesn’t necessarily mean running for office. Attending local Committee, Town Council and School Committee meetings, participating in the budget process, and organizing with your peers are only some of the ways that you can get involved if you’re not ready to commit to running for local office. If you have felt a calling to run for local office, you’ve been told before “hey, you should run for office!” or are just looking for more information about declaring your candidacy, contact your local Democratic Party too! There are many resources available to you for support. No effort is too little, and everyone brings something valuable to the table.
At the end of the day, voting is an important part of our democracy. If you aren’t registered to vote, or need to update your registration, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov to do so and make sure your friends and family are up to date. Come out and vote at the Democratic Primary on Sept. 13 and General Election on Nov. 8. Make a point to get involved locally as well. Elections matter, and so does local involvement. Make sure your voice is heard throughout the year, not just at the ballot box.
Alicia Ann Kelley
Chair, Scituate Democratic Town Committee
