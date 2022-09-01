As we approach the Democratic Primary on Sept. 13, an advancement in political ground should be made as a direct result of what a candidate stands for or has accomplished. Desperate campaigns pride themselves on their use of negative ads, mailers or by pure distortions of facts in letters to the editor in order to damage an established reputation of a proven candidate. There are certain candidates who build their playbooks solely upon these negative tactics. However, Jim McLaughlin is not one of them.
Let’s reflect upon the accomplishments of Rep. McLaughlin during his tenure. He stands steadfast in his beliefs that it is important to eliminate the car tax, eliminate state taxes on military pensions, as well as sponsoring a bill to suspend the state gas tax. Rep. McLaughlin believes in keeping your hard-earned dollars with you, the members of the community he represents.
It was erroneously stated in a letter to the editor in The Valley Breeze on Aug. 25 that Rep. McLaughlin has lost the big picture of where and what our town can be. On the contrary, it was a direct result of the leadership, tenacity and willingness of Rep. McLaughlin to advocate for the needs of Cumberland that allowed funds to be restored to various projects within our town, including education funding.
He successfully restored $3.5 million to the $15 million Broad Street revitalization. These additional funds extended the project and ensured that B.F. Norton School and surrounding neighborhoods reaped the benefits. Rep. McLaughlin saved the town of Cumberland nearly $1 million by advocating and securing state funding for Diamond Hill Road improvements. Additionally, he secured $1.5 million to aid in the refurbishment of streets and drainage on Marshall Avenue.
Rep. McLaughlin has demonstrated his dedication time and time again by advocating for the needs of Cumberland. Not only has he served our town, but also honorably served our nation. Rep. McLaughlin’s served two tours in Vietnam and was a member of the 82nd Airborne and the 25th Infantry. This further exemplifies his dedication to serving his community.
Please remember that negativity and distortion of facts should not divert your attention from the record of effectiveness that Rep. Jim McLaughlin has proven during his tenure. We encourage you, the voters of District 57, to join us in supporting Rep. McLaughlin for re-election.
