As we approach the Democratic Primary on Sept. 13, an advancement in political ground should be made as a direct result of what a candidate stands for or has accomplished. Desperate campaigns pride themselves on their use of negative ads, mailers or by pure distortions of facts in letters to the editor in order to damage an established reputation of a proven candidate. There are certain candidates who build their playbooks solely upon these negative tactics. However, Jim McLaughlin is not one of them.

Let’s reflect upon the accomplishments of Rep. McLaughlin during his tenure. He stands steadfast in his beliefs that it is important to eliminate the car tax, eliminate state taxes on military pensions, as well as sponsoring a bill to suspend the state gas tax. Rep. McLaughlin believes in keeping your hard-earned dollars with you, the members of the community he represents.

