Gov. Dan McKee has demonstrated his capability of being able to meet communities where they’re at. He’s long been a proven leader, from his days as a capable and talented and dedicated mayor of the town of Cumberland.
As lieutenant governor, McKee transformed the office, “fighting above his weight” for the benefit of all residents of the Ocean State. McKee has long been dedicated to family, to community, to state and to country. As creator of the Mayoral Academies statewide network of charter schools, he has impacted hundreds of Rhode Island families and demonstrated firsthand his ability to transform education in our fine state. This was a game-changer.
As a successful small businessman, Dan well understands the economic challenges faced by many. He fights for under-represented members of our society. For example, he helped former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa get elected, the first Latino mayor. McKee is committed to supporting diversity.
Morally, he is beyond reproach. His word is his bond. He has demonstrated the ability to work well with other elected officials and community leaders. A champion of the arts, he has supported Waterfire. Utilizing creative policing, he has had the State Police augment the patrols of the Providence Police Department.
In these highly turbulent times, what we need now is continuity, stability, and the proven leadership of Gov. McKee. Not for the first time, “I stand with Dan.” Let’s face it: proven, dedicated, honest leaders are hard to find. Let’s be sure to keep ours in the Statehouse corner office where he belongs.
Dan Klotz
Central Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.