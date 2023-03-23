Woonsocket is putting profit over public health. It’s time for the state and Federal government to get involved.
For the second time in 12 months, the sewage treatment plant in Woonsocket has failed. That means sewage sludge is pouring into the Blackstone river, just above the Cumberland Hill dam, and downstream to Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and out to Narragansett Bay.
It’s inexcusable. And when you realize that it’s purely the result of Woonsocket’s desire to raise revenue, it’s downright maddening.
Woonsocket Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino and the Rhode Island Department of Management agree: both discharges are the result of the poor quality of the processed “sludge” that the Synagro plant produces and sends into the river, via the treatment plant.
In fact, D’Agostino is quoted by the Providence Journal as saying “If the plant didn’t have to accept so much waste from other cities and towns, it wouldn’t be discharging sewage.”
So why is the solid waste from 3/4 of Rhode Island being jammed into the waste treatment plant?
Profit, plain and simple.
Woonsocket entered into agreement to incinerate other communities’ refuse in 1988. At the end of the incineration process, the remainder of the solid waste is processed through the treatment plant and released back into the long-suffering Blackstone and downstream to Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and out to Narragansett Bay.
There are estimates that Woonsocket gets roughly $2 million a year to accept waste from all around Southern New England.
So Woonsocket gets money and an absolutely horrid stink most of the year in a 3-mile radius.
The communities downstream of Woonsocket get to enjoy living next to an open sewer.
Inexplicably, the treatment plant and incineration operation has yet to be fined by the DEM. Spokesman Michael Healy was quoted by the Providence Journal as saying “We should have moved sooner on that, there’s no question about it.” It’s time for the DEM to move on this, in a decisive way. There is no way the stench that emanates from that plant isn’t adversely affecting the health of the thousands of people that live around it, and there is no doubt that living next to a river choked with solid waste is a serious environmental and health hazard.
It’s also time that local community leaders in Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Central Falls, the state and the governor’s office add their voices to this discussion. While it’s true that these communities are not to blame for the situation in Woonsocket, it’s also plain that the health and well-being of the people living in these communities is at risk.
It’s an absolute disaster waiting to happen, and it impacts us all.
