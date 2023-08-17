As a Cumberland resident and lifelong Democratic voter, I am writing to express my support for Gabe Amo in the special election’s Democratic Primary on Sept. 5, with early voting starting on Aug. 16. When Congressman Cicilline announced his plans to step down from his position to lead the RI Foundation, I was worried about who would step up to represent us in Washington, D.C., at this critical moment in the history of our democracy. As a public school teacher for 25 years, education is my primary concern. Specifically, I teach health and science with factual connections to improving the lives of students and families. Rhode Island needs a public servant that recognizes the need for safety from gun violence, ensuring access to affordable health care, and protecting our fundamental freedoms, including a woman’s right to access reproductive health care.

When I began to explore the candidates for this special election, Gabe Amo stood out as my choice for a number of reasons. Like Gabe, I grew up a poor kid from Pawtucket. Education was my key to a life with meaning and serving our local communities. To quote President Biden, “Educators hold the kite strings that lift our national ambitions aloft.” As a high school teacher, I have had the privilege of meeting many ambitious and successful young Americans who grew to serve our country in a variety of ways. Each of those young people had a quality that I see in Gabe Amo. The term “politician” is frequently used with a negative connotation. Gabe understands politics is ultimately about serving the public.

