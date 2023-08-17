As a Cumberland resident and lifelong Democratic voter, I am writing to express my support for Gabe Amo in the special election’s Democratic Primary on Sept. 5, with early voting starting on Aug. 16. When Congressman Cicilline announced his plans to step down from his position to lead the RI Foundation, I was worried about who would step up to represent us in Washington, D.C., at this critical moment in the history of our democracy. As a public school teacher for 25 years, education is my primary concern. Specifically, I teach health and science with factual connections to improving the lives of students and families. Rhode Island needs a public servant that recognizes the need for safety from gun violence, ensuring access to affordable health care, and protecting our fundamental freedoms, including a woman’s right to access reproductive health care.
When I began to explore the candidates for this special election, Gabe Amo stood out as my choice for a number of reasons. Like Gabe, I grew up a poor kid from Pawtucket. Education was my key to a life with meaning and serving our local communities. To quote President Biden, “Educators hold the kite strings that lift our national ambitions aloft.” As a high school teacher, I have had the privilege of meeting many ambitious and successful young Americans who grew to serve our country in a variety of ways. Each of those young people had a quality that I see in Gabe Amo. The term “politician” is frequently used with a negative connotation. Gabe understands politics is ultimately about serving the public.
I am a lifelong Democrat; a Carter, Clinton, Obama, Biden Democrat. Gabe Amo has experience working at the highest levels of government in Washington during some of the most challenging days of our democracy. Rhode Island needs a dedicated public servant with experience in navigating the most contentious issues of our time: protecting social security, reducing gun violence, and standing up to Republican attacks on reproductive health care.
It has been 50 years since I graduated from Tolman High School in Pawtucket. I mention this because “Life comes at you fast.” I’ve seen a lot throughout my life, and I know how much our democracy matters. This congressional seat could be held for 20 years. When we vote in this special election our choice matters more than ever. I am voting for Gabe Amo as Rhode Island’s Democratic Candidate for the First Congressional District. Little Rhody deserves a strong voice with experience and an aspiration to improve the lives of residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.