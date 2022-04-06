Medicinal marijuana is legal in Rhode Island. There are presently three dispensaries in R.I.: Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth. The state wants three more located in different zones in the state to accommodate all residents with medicinal licenses.
The Woonsocket zoning board denied a licence to a dispensary in the Diamond Hill Plaza, with almost unlimited parking, because it was too close to a trampoline park. The proposed Central Falls site is within a quarter mile of two schools and has 34 parking spaces with very limited street parking nearby.
It looks like recreational use of marijuana will be legalized with a tentative date of Oct. 1 this year. Sales of recreational marijuana will be given preference to existing dispensaries. Is the income to the city worth more than the influx of people entering our crowded city to purchase marijuana? Are there not industrial or commercial areas in this zone available with more parking and less homes and schools so close? It just seems that the Central Falls site will create major problems with traffic, parking and pedestrians on an already busy Lonsdale Ave.
Respectfully,
Ronald Laflamme
Central Falls
