On Tuesday, I was proud to host a group of business leaders and elected officials at my restaurant, Kay’s, to call attention to an important proposal under consideration in the Legislature. Sen. Melissa Murray from Woonsocket and Rep. Brandon Voas from Cumberland are sponsoring a bill exempting the first $100,000 of tangible goods from the tangible tax, and making cities and towns whole through state reimbursement. The proposal has the backing of many other legislators, from both parties, including Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, who was in attendance on Tuesday.
This issue is vitally important, particularly for people trying to run a smaller business, which can be very difficult in our state. The tangible tax is one of the most onerous burdens to comply with, and not just for financial reasons.
Tangible goods are things like computers, desks, counters and kitchen equipment. Of course, the financial burden of the tax is considerable. Depending on the municipality, $100,000 worth of equipment could result in more than $20,000 in tangible taxes over the course of a decade. Equally burdensome, particularly for smaller businesses, is the administrative headache of trying to assess what all that equipment is worth each year in order to comply with the tax. Some small businesses have to hire accountants just to deal with the logistics.
For some, this proposal may be just the lifeline they need to keep their doors open. I am grateful to all who are supporting this proposal to help Rhode Island small businesses during these difficult times.
