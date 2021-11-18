To Tom Ward: This is written in reference to your editorial in The Valley Breeze on Nov. 11.
As a registered Democrat, I am upset with your “one size fits all” characterization of Democrats.
We do not “embrace all of this” as you maintain! I am not a left-wing extremist marching in lockstep with those ideologies!
Can the same be said of most Republicans and right-wing extreme views? In my opinion, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene are equal threats to democracy.
Is there a place for moderate viewpoints in either party? A democracy should guarantee the right to different opinions regardless of party affiliation.
MaryAnn Landry
Albion
