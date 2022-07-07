Thank you North Smithfield town officials for adding two more firefighters in the town budget. Additional manpower is critically needed. The calls for service with the current staffing we have is very dangerous to the community. Whatever the call, another manned rescue or fire engine will benefit our town.
A special thank you to Town Administrator Mr. Paul Zwolenski and Town Council President Mr. John Beauregard for taking the time to listen to my concerns over the last year.
Thank you Mr. Zwolenski for referencing about the town resident (my mother) who waited 25 minutes for an out of town rescue to arrive, unfortunately she is no longer with us, but I’m sure she’s very proud of what will be happening.
You can’t put a price tag on public safety in any community. Hats off to town officials on this.
Denis Lapierre
North Smithfield
