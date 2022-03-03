In response to last week’s article about the WHA, let me be crystal clear when I say that I have never had the authority to approve raises. As the HR director, I prepare and sign all payroll change forms for the executive director’s approval and that is it.
During my tenure, the board never approved pay raises individually. Past executive directors gave raises to employees and never sought board authorization in advance. Past commissioners will tell you that this has been the practice for many years. The board did in fact approve the budget unanimously, which included raises as has been the practice.
Let’s put this in perspective. We are talking about raises that the executive director gave to employees in 2019 and the board approved in the budget. Three years later, Mr. Houle wants to investigate the actions of the past board. It is ludicrous to place an employee out on administrative leave for signing a change form or for getting an authorized raise. Quite frankly, these decisions are made solely by the director and the board, not me.
Marcum performed the 2019 financial audit and found no instances of non-compliance in payroll. Mr. Houle interfered with the 2020 audit by providing Marcum three items he put on the May agenda but tabled rather than have a conversation with the management staff and the board. It’s apparent that Mr. Houle did not provide many documents to Marcum.
Chairman Houle violated WHA policies when he decided to publish the Marcum report without board approval and issue a press release. Page 13 of the report states Restriction on Use: this report is solely for the board and management and is not intended to be and should not be used by any other parties. He chose to taint this investigation before it concluded. Would Deputy Chief/Commissioner Calouro agree it’s proper to release documents in the middle of an investigation? Does the board agree with this rogue act?
Chairman Houle has repeatedly interfered in this investigation. Mr. Houle attended the meeting I had with Attorney Corrente. He took notes, he was disruptive making faces and flailing his arms around during the meeting. He did everything he could to intimidate me during this process. It’s illogical that an independent investigation doesn’t include any opportunity for me to make comments or provide documentation on the matter.
I urge everyone to view the Channel 12 segment, Woonsocket Police Chief Retires After Rocky Tenure — YouTube. It illustrates Mr. Houle’s character and abuse of power. Mr. Houle is still irate that Mr. Moreau & Mr. Biron took a no confidence vote against him at WPD. Mr. Houle’s wife works at the WHA which is a code of ethics violation, and he has self-disclosed the mayor put him at the WHA “to do a job.” This entire process has been nothing more than a political stampede to smear and discredit people. Mr. Houle is abusing his role as chair to settle old scores.
Perhaps he should be investigated.
Katrina Lapierre
North Smithfield
You are correct Mr. Houle is abusing his power just as he did as police chief.
Litigating in the press is rarely a wise choice. However, it is good to see that there may be substantial evidence that is contrary to the assertions previously made by the Chairman that seem consistent with standard management practices. It has been too many years since I worked there to be certain if raises were approved as part of the budget process (all of which were clearly approved by the Board each year) or if they were handled separately. Policy and past practice should rule. It will be interesting to see how this plays out....possibly in the press! I do know that I have first hand experience with a mayor using the board to target employees she wanted gone, solely for political reasons. Mayors like that are rarely concerned with valid cause, nor do they concern themselves with how they are affecting the families of their victims. It is so sad that people vote for such people.
