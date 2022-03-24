In response to the continuous talk about adding more fire personnel to the Fire Department in North Smithfield, the time has come for the town to increase public safety.
Everyone in town I talk to says an additional rescue is needed. Having only five firefighters to cover two stations 24/7 is totally absurd. Two more firefighters per shift would add another rescue.
Three more would bring up the shift total to eight per shift. Now we could have four each at the two stations, the community would be much safer. We constantly have mutual aid coming in town because we cannot keep up with our own calls for service.
When Dowling Village was born, residents of the town were assured that taxes wouldn’t increase for a long, long time and fire services would improve, I’ve yet to see either.
I agree with the vast majority of residents that something has to be done. When will that be? God only knows.
Denis Lapierre
North Smithfield
(1) comment
And where are you going to get the money to pay for this additional costs. Also do you have any real statistics on the number of calls they received for the last 3 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.