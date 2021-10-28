I’d like to have this opportunity to respond to an editorial that appeared in last week’s Valley Breeze concerning the proposed police station in North Smithfield. I agree with the writer, Mr. John Carroll of Slatersville, whom I don’t know. The cost and size of a new police station is outrageous! The station could house 100 officers when we have 30. We may need a new station but at what cost?
Why don’t we add a couple more firefighters each shift, which we desperately need? We constantly have out-of-town rescues and fire apparatus coming to town because the shift staffing is inadequate. Five firefighters on duty 24/7 to cover two stations is a real public safety issue. Did you ever have to wait 23 minutes for a rescue to come to your home? I did for my mother earlier this year.
I’ve spoken to two officials on this matter – councilpersons who assured me that something will be done, but when?
Where have our priorities gone? Town government is supposed to be working for the best interest of its residents. I think the safety of life and property should be of some interest! Thank you.
David Lapierre
North Smithfield
