Lawrence: Time to take care of two-year eyesore Aug 30, 2023

I am a long time resident of North Providence and am growing increasingly frustrated with the big hole across from Town Hall.The restaurant that once stood there suffered a fire several years ago. And for nearly two years now there has been a gaping hole.A foundation was poured months ago, but no work since. It is not only an eyesore but a safety hazard as well.There is a fence that does not go around the entire perimeter. It actually goes across part of the hole, leaving it exposed.There is a few inches of raised cement, making a perfect tripping hazard into the hole.It does not take two years to erect a building.I have written the mayor and my councilmen about this but have received no reply.I think it's a bit irresponsible of town leadership to promote and hold a festival highlighting Centredale with this huge blight and safety hazard smack dab in the middle.Theresa LawrenceNorth Providence We've recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can't be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. 