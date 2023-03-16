The more I read the March 9 Valley Breeze featured story “Sam Ackerman helps reactivate young Democrats of R.I.,” the more it bothered me. As I expressed to the Breeze editor at the time, not only did this front page, gushing biography of a Democrat activist seem highly misplaced and unusual, it was afforded exclusively to a young man who happens to be the son of a member of the R.I. General Assembly Democrat Majority Leadership Team. Sam also works alongside R.I. Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson, he worked on Congressman David Cicilline’s campaign, and served Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse as an intern on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Apparently the left’s call for equality takes a back seat, as this political insider receives all the accolades of the systematic privileged class.
As if this preferential treatment wasn’t enough to make heads spin, the content of this story seemed particularly troubling for those of us who were not breezed over with all the warm and fuzzy. Don’t get me wrong, learning about Sam’s chocolate chip cookie recipe was nice. A few of his initiatives, though, and that of his mother’s (Rep. Mia Ackerman), should have raised some eyebrows.
Most troubling of what we learned, is that Sam and his mom are pushing legislation to allow for 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school committee elections in RI. Let us pause and think about that for a minute.
Aren’t most high school teachers left leaning?
Aren’t our public schools increasingly becoming more intertwined with leftist ideology?
Wouldn’t this give teachers the opportunity to promote their preferred candidates, and corral their impressionable students into voting for them?
Lastly, aren’t the school committee members the teacher’s boss?
Instead of “elevating the voice of young people,” as it was sold to us, this seemingly well-devised scheme elevates the Democratic Party’s control over our school committees all throughout our state at a time when some of our communities are pushing back against their woke ideology being taught in our schools. It is a massive conflict of interest! Our kids would become another useful tool in the public union’s toolbox to dilute our votes with hundreds of impressionable teens, in order to stack the deck.
Should we expect anything less from the R.I. Democratic party, David Cicilline’s office, and the others? These same players support non-Americans voting in our local elections, as well, further eroding the power of our collective legal votes as our country’s borders remain largely unsecured. If anything is being reactivated, it is yet another Democrat shenanigan to meddle with our elections by “making it easier to vote” (i.e., easier for Democrats to tilt the scale in their favor) all brought to you with the heart-string warmth of chocolate chip cookies and a glass of wholesome milk.
Bob Leahy
Lincoln
Leahy is the recording secretary of the Lincoln Republican Town Committee
