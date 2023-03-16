The more I read the March 9 Valley Breeze featured story “Sam Ackerman helps reactivate young Democrats of R.I.,” the more it bothered me. As I expressed to the Breeze editor at the time, not only did this front page, gushing biography of a Democrat activist seem highly misplaced and unusual, it was afforded exclusively to a young man who happens to be the son of a member of the R.I. General Assembly Democrat Majority Leadership Team. Sam also works alongside R.I. Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson, he worked on Congressman David Cicilline’s campaign, and served Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse as an intern on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Apparently the left’s call for equality takes a back seat, as this political insider receives all the accolades of the systematic privileged class.

As if this preferential treatment wasn’t enough to make heads spin, the content of this story seemed particularly troubling for those of us who were not breezed over with all the warm and fuzzy. Don’t get me wrong, learning about Sam’s chocolate chip cookie recipe was nice. A few of his initiatives, though, and that of his mother’s (Rep. Mia Ackerman), should have raised some eyebrows.

