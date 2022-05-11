Abortion ends the life of a human being. There is no difference between killing someone as an embryo, fetus, toddler, or teenager. Within his mother’s stomach, the person already exists, whether or not she can see him.
One day we will all see clearly and end this barbaric treatment of the youngest and most vulnerable among us. Until that day, we should first do all we can to encourage mothers to keep their children and support them in properly caring for them.
But, most of all, those of us who can see through this deception should not be forced to participate in abortion by paying for it with our tax dollars! I pay my taxes for the good of society. I also financially support pregnancy resource centers in Rhode Island for the good of our future citizens. The Medicaid program should continue to be used for health care (that which keeps us alive, not that which kills us).
I beg the state legislators to please oppose both S2549 and H7500 (using our tax dollars to fund abortions) and for all Rhode Island citizens to vote out anyone promoting the killing of our children.
Monica Leandre
North Providence
