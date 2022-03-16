As a retiree, I became aware of the shortage of substitute teachers during COVID and decided to enter the pool. I was hired in the community where I live – Pawtucket.
Reality hit me in the face my first day at Shea High School. There are notices posted throughout the building that electronic devices are prohibited in school, yet virtually 100 percent of students have them out and are focused on them rather than what is being taught. I watched frustrated, dedicated teachers plead with students to pay attention, while being ignored. Teachers told me not to report discipline problems to the office because I would receive no support. “The inmates are running the asylum,” one teacher told me.
Every morning the principal would come over the intercom, ask students to stand for a Moment of Silence, and then “lead” them in the Pledge of Allegiance. In a month I probably observed 100 students. Five put down their phones and stood and joined in.
Between classes the principal would be on the loudspeaker admonishing students from loitering in the halls and telling them to get to class. On my last day there, she delivered an angry message about a boy’s lavatory having been destroyed the day before.
I had one respite spending a day with youngsters at Fallon Elementary. But then I journeyed into hell, arriving at Slater Middle School. I tried to maintain control of two out-of-control classes. Students running around the room, smacking each other with a bean bag chair; a student broke a chair and was hitting other students with a piece. Another student was throwing balled up paper out a third story window. I could not even get them to quiet down to take mandatory attendance. I made the offhand remark that they seemed like animals in a zoo and probably should be in cages.
It was announced several times that no hoods, hats, or do-rags could be worn in school. I told the students to remove their various head covers. I was sworn at. I was texting a friend telling them what I was dealing with, and a student accused me of taking pictures of the students and threatened to call the police. She asked if I was watching “sex movies” on my laptop and when I asked her for the fourth time to take a seat, she hit me with the “f” bomb.
I twice called the office for assistance. A gentleman came to the room. He first got into a disagreement with a boy who refused to take off his hood. He took the boy into the hall but then the boy returned, hood intact. When I called his attention to the foul-mouthed girl and her sidekick, he took them out into the hall. He returned and asked if I’d made the comments about them acting like they were animals in a zoo. When I said yes, he told me my services were no longer needed and to leave the campus. I decided that the lack of respect, improper attire, guttural language, and abuse of property were more than I wanted to put up with. Later I received a one-sentence letter from an HR person telling me my employment as a substitute teacher was being terminated. A one sentence letter containing several grammatical and typographical errors, including my name being misspelled.
My take-away from this experience – the teachers are afraid of the administrators, the administrators are afraid of the students, and the students fear no one. They really do run the asylum. Pawtucket leaders have proposed building a multi-million dollar new high school, combing Shea and Tolman? How about establishing order first or the new campus will be trashed.
I lived in Texas for 32 years where my sons attended schools where respect, discipline, and proper conduct were the rule. Rule breakers weren’t coddled or given after-school detention, they spent two hours in Saturday school. I’m grateful I raised them there, and not here.
Paul LeBon
Pawtucket
(3) comments
Hats in schools??!! Phones?!!!?? My god it is truly the downfall of western civilization. If only they could learn to say the pledge of allegiance like good little conformists. This specific generation is certainly worse then all others and I'm glad we can complain about it on the internet to feel smugly superior. Seriously though if you treat children with this level of respect in real life it's no wonder they swear at you.
Breaking chairs, hitting others with broken chair, throwing things out the window, swearing at a teacher trying to take attendance....so by doing that they are showing their individuality and original thought? Maybe this isn't the worst generation but you are coming off as smugly superior by your remarks as well. And maybe you should head into the Pawtucket school system and show those kids respect. The fact that you don't find what happened to that substitute by the administration and the kids appalling points to why it continues to happen in most communities....
Yeah, I agree! How dare you have standards and expect kids to show any respect in the classroom. All public schools obviously are only there to make sure all our kids a formed into cogs for the machine! I say let them throw chairs if that's how they express themselves! And of course they should be allowed to swear at teachers, isn't that how we deal with clients and customers in our professions?? Pluto239, you keep up the good fight! Vive la résistance!
