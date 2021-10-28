Child care in Woonsocket and across Rhode Island is in crisis. This reality is impacting families who need reliable, affordable, quality child care to get back to work and it is impacting our businesses who need employees.
The reasons for the current child care crisis are not new but the result of years of inadequate funding and little support for low and moderate-income families. The situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs are experiencing an unprecedented staffing shortage, with many child care educators (who make on average just $12 per hour in Rhode Island) leaving the field to take higher paying retail and other jobs now offering wages of $15 per hour and up, signing bonuses, and other incentives.
This acute staffing shortage is forcing programs to reduce hours or close classrooms altogether. A reality that is creating chaos for working parents who have to scramble to find alternative child care options, if they can find any at all. Indeed, this situation is affecting staff who work in most human service agencies in Rhode Island across the fields of mental health, substance abuse, and child welfare.
The stress on families attempting to access child care is incredible. Woonsocket Head Start and Child Development Association currently has a wait list for child care of 38 infants, 82 toddlers and 172 preschoolers. Each child represents a working parent trying to access affordable, quality child care.
Rhode Island is the only state in New England that has not spent any of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars. That’s over $1 billion in funding, designed precisely to help address the economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that are not being utilized.
Now is the time for the General Assembly to return to session and take up the supplemental budget that has been proposed by Gov. Dan McKee to utilize a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in Rhode Island’s child care programs and child care educators. The Assembly should go even further by broadening eligibility rules so more families can access affordable, quality child care.
Working parents, child care programs, and child care educators cannot wait for the General Assembly to return to session in January and then adopt a budget in late June 2022. It is time for the legislature to return to session now to address a child care crisis that is impacting families and our state’s economy by investing available American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Nancy Benoit
Benoit is a Board member of the Woonsocket Head Start and Child Development Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.