On Nov. 8, Rhode Islanders will have many important choices to make in the voting booths. Please consider voting yes on Question No. 3, the Green Bond. If approved, this $50 million measure will deliver a cleaner, greener, and fairer Rhode Island.

For decades, green bond funding has helped protect Narragansett Bay and drinking water, strengthen the state against global warming, reclaim contaminated urban sites for productive reuse, conserve open space, and build parks, trails and playgrounds benefitting our state’s 39 cities and towns.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.