On Nov. 8, Rhode Islanders will have many important choices to make in the voting booths. Please consider voting yes on Question No. 3, the Green Bond. If approved, this $50 million measure will deliver a cleaner, greener, and fairer Rhode Island.
For decades, green bond funding has helped protect Narragansett Bay and drinking water, strengthen the state against global warming, reclaim contaminated urban sites for productive reuse, conserve open space, and build parks, trails and playgrounds benefitting our state’s 39 cities and towns.
The 2022 green bond also will empower the Roger Williams Park Zoo – one of Rhode Island’s most important cultural institutions and tourist attractions – to build a carbon-neutral education center and event pavilion where zoo leaders and programs will inspire the next generation of conservation advocates to save the planet.
For the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, previous green bond referenda funds have been a game-changer.
Formed more than 20 years ago, the WRWC’s mission is to create positive environmental social and economic change by revitalizing the Woonasquatucket River, its Greenway and its communities.
The Woonasquatucket River has been a cherished part of the ancestral homelands of the Narragansett Indian Tribe for time immemorial and remains a gathering place, productive ecosystem, and water highway. This small but influential river runs from North Smithfield and Glocester down to Providence. It shares an industrial history with the Blackstone and suffers the same legacy of pollution.
From the 1960s to the 1990s, the Woonasquatucket was lined with abandoned, industrial sites. Trash and debris filled its overgrown riverbanks. In Olneyville, children climbed over massive piles of debris in search of places to play.
The Woonasquatucket River Greenway, a seven-mile urban trail linking parks and green spaces in five Providence neighborhoods and the town of Johnston, was the catalyst for river and community revitalization thanks to the vision of project founders Fred Lippitt and Jane Sherman.
State funding financed in large part by green bonds, along with federal and local investment sparked the start of a monumental restoration.
Since clean-up began in the late-1990s, the Greenway and the investment it has spurred have restored the river and the communities it touches. Where once stood dangerous piles of rubble, now shines beautiful parks. Riverside Park has outdoor classroom space, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, a community garden, and a boat launch encouraging residents, especially youth, to enjoy canoeing and kayaking – activities that they would likely not experience otherwise.
The WRWC believes that we can never be complacent about creating and defending safe, healthy spaces to enjoy nature. To find peace. And to breathe.
This is why we are passionate about the 2022 green bond. It will spur projects that make life better for all Rhode Islanders and bolster Rhode Island against global warming — reducing our risks, prioritizing equity, and improving public safety.
If clean water, climate justice, open space preservation, urban revitalization, and other fundamental issues matter to you, please vote yes on 3!
Alicia J. Lehrer
Executive director of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council
