As a resident of Lincoln, I was disheartened to read in the July 14-20 issue of The Valley Breeze that the town of Lincoln has opted to challenge the recent unanimous State Housing Appeals Board decision regarding Breakneck Hill Hollow.

Bringing suit in Superior Court would incur additional costs to the town when taxpayer dollars could be better spent. The fact that the SHAB decision was unanimous, with a composition of one Housing Advocate and three representatives from City, Planning and Council boards representing R.I. communities, suggested a fair evaluation of evidence presented.

