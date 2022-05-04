Like all parents, I want what’s best for my child. My son will be starting in the Pawtucket public schools this fall. Dropping him off for his very first day of pre-K is going to be a wonderful moment. When he arrives at school, he deserves to be in a safe, dry, warm and modern learning environment. One with the latest educational tools to spark his imagination and prepare him for learning. Every child deserves that, and nothing less.
That’s why I strongly support Mayor Grebien’s commitment to and record of investing in our public school facilities. Over the last eight years, $76 million has been invested in renovations to Potter Burns, Nathanael Greene, and a brand-new Winters Elementary, which is under construction now.
I am also very excited about the possibility of a brand new, state-of-the-art high school campus at the site of the former McCoy Stadium. This would be a transformational project for the future generations of Pawtucket students like my son. I strongly believe it’s time for the city to move forward with this bold investment of over $300 million, particularly as the state will pick up approximately 80 percent of the overall project cost. We haven’t built a new high school in Pawtucket since 1938. Our students deserve better.
Mayor Grebein has shown that we can invest in our schools in a big way, while also managing to keep taxes affordable for city residents. As a father and candidate for the Pawtucket School Committee, I support this vision of making bold investments in our public schools.
Tyler McFeeters
Pawtucket
