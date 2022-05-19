For years I dabbled, part time, in model cars, some antique toys, etc., along with doing “Ran When Parked” photos for a couple of Vintage Car magazines ... and at the Top of the List: playing with “Imported Vintage Cars!”
Every time I went to Thompson Race Track, via Route 44, I would pass Jake’s shop ... having been told what was in it, and having seen first hand what was in it peeking through windows, I tried many times to see the inside.
Olde Jake never answered, or he was never there.
Thank you for a great article and my finally learning about Jake and the contents of his building ... especially the antique cars! I would die to have a shot at that 1935 Mercedes Cabriolet!
Tom Letourneau
Daniel Island, Charleston, S.C.
