Several years ago, I bought an electric vehicle (EV). It was three years old and had been sitting on the used car lot for a while. Maybe it was because it had a range of just 80 miles and its trunk was half-filled with batteries? But it had low mileage (surprise!) and was a good price. A bargain I thought, so I bought it. Reactions of friends and colleagues were mixed – those who were skeptics didn’t get a ride. Like me, my EV didn’t appreciate cold weather which reduced its already limited range even further. Driving to work on bitter mornings, my eyes glued to the range display, I came to appreciate the meaning of "range anxiety." But because the car was quiet, handled well, and accelerated quickly, I found myself doing whatever was necessary to use the car as often as I could. I installed an EV charge point in my garage, had the car warm itself up before I started driving and made a point of knowing where all the public chargers were located. Anything to enjoy the quiet, zippy driving experience of my EV.
Today I own a new EV, my third. It has a range of over 250 miles and the ability to "rapid charge" (it can recharge in minutes) away from home, which has taken care of my range anxiety. I’ve driven over 50,000 miles in my EVs and have only paid for tire rotations and screen wash. Otherwise, they have all been maintenance free. And it has cost just 5 cents a mile in fuel – far less than the 16 cents per mile I’d be paying with a gas car right now.
This isn’t a good time to buy an automobile of any type – supplies are limited and prices high. When that changes, and you’re thinking of buying a new car, take a look at an EV. More affordable models are on the way as major automakers like Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota, and General Motors are racing to scale up production. You’ll find that they are easier to drive and much easier to live with.
Sadly, Rhode Island is behind other New England states in helping people make the switch to EVs. We need our policymakers to provide support to utilities, landlords and workplaces to improve the infrastructure that will make owning an EV easier. Those who want to escape spiking gas prices, higher maintenance costs, and want to breathe a bit easier should be encouraged to do so.
Peter Viner-Brown
Cumberland
