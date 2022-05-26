In reply to (the letter by) Jerry Bousquet and other like-minded people:
Yes, we have a right to make choices, but only with an informed conscience and full knowledge of what they entail and the possible results ensued, especially when they involve other people.
When a woman conceives, there is now another human being to consider, and she becomes responsible for that new life.
The abortionist brings about the end of that child’s life by killing it in the womb before wrenching it from the mother’s body. How can anyone describe the child in the womb as a mere fetus? In the last trimester of pregnancy, a baby born prematurely has an excellent chance of survival. Yet, the abortionist can murder this child and it is perfectly legal. However, if an expectant mother, on her way to the clinic for a legal abortion, is in a serious car accident and loses her unborn child as a result, the driver responsible for the accident can be charged with manslaughter and the woman can sue for the loss of her child. Same death – two different judgments. Do our lawmakers have different standards? Do they speak with forked-tongue? Have they carefully considered the ramifications of their laws?
Moreover, how can they force medical personnel to perform this hideous act against their principles and threaten them with the loss of license and lawsuits? Or force citizens to pay in whatever way for abortions they firmly oppose? What of their freedom of choice?
As for the father of those unwanted pregnancies, they also had choices to make initially. Instead, they now put the problem completely on the mother-to-be, thus absolving themselves of all responsibility and blame. They are low-life cowards who push for abortion rights so they can continue making their irresponsible choices that perpetuate these dastardly deeds.
M.P. Levesque
North Smithfield
