I am writing with a heavy heart and a light wallet, as I reflect on the General Assembly’s latest attempt to misuse taxpayer funds. It seems that every year, our elected officials find new ways to misspend our hard-earned tax dollars without any consideration for fiscal responsibility. They just can’t resist the urge to spend without any thought for the consequences. And who’s left holding the bill? That’s right, the rest of us, the taxpayers.
House Bill 5006, which was passed by committee last Thursday, currently awaiting a final vote, aims to expand taxpayer funding for elective abortions in Rhode Island, going beyond the existing coverage for cases of rape, incest, or other life-threatening circumstances. Meanwhile, the overburdened Department of Human Services faces critical staff shortages that may result in extended wait times and delays in essential Medicaid coverage for tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders. It seems that the General Assembly failed to learn from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which claimed the lives of thousands of Rhode Islanders, when federal and state agencies across the country were unable to immediately manage the worst health crisis in a century.
For a General Assembly that can’t seem to find the money to fill a pothole, clean debris off of our highways, or keep our health departments funded and efficient, I was shocked they found the money for this pet project! Not only does the General Assembly expect us to foot the bill for Rhode Islanders, but non-citizen residents too. While the rest of us have to balance our checkbooks, live within our means, and make tough financial decisions about where we spend our hard-earned dollars to support ourselves and our families, the Democrats in the General Assembly are quick to play fast and loose with our financial future as Rhode Islanders brace for the very serious prospects of a looming recession.
Why should Lincoln taxpayers foot the bill for elective abortions, while the state-managed public services and infrastructure in Lincoln is crumbling? Why should we pay a penny-piece into non-essential health services when the existing coverage is already threatened by a lack of accountable leadership?
Instead of incentivizing small business growth, funding our Department of Health Services whose workers deserve better, and providing critical support to our schools, all things which will put money back into the pockets of the taxpayer in the long-run, the General Assembly would rather score an ideological victory. The Lincoln Republican Town Committee urges Lincoln’s delegation to the General Assembly, and most especially Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross-Smith, to reject House Bill 5006 and Senate Bill 32 and prioritize funding for essential health care services, and I do too.
