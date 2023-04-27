I am writing with a heavy heart and a light wallet, as I reflect on the General Assembly’s latest attempt to misuse taxpayer funds. It seems that every year, our elected officials find new ways to misspend our hard-earned tax dollars without any consideration for fiscal responsibility. They just can’t resist the urge to spend without any thought for the consequences. And who’s left holding the bill? That’s right, the rest of us, the taxpayers.

House Bill 5006, which was passed by committee last Thursday, currently awaiting a final vote, aims to expand taxpayer funding for elective abortions in Rhode Island, going beyond the existing coverage for cases of rape, incest, or other life-threatening circumstances. Meanwhile, the overburdened Department of Human Services faces critical staff shortages that may result in extended wait times and delays in essential Medicaid coverage for tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders. It seems that the General Assembly failed to learn from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which claimed the lives of thousands of Rhode Islanders, when federal and state agencies across the country were unable to immediately manage the worst health crisis in a century.

