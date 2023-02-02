When Lincoln Carter Almond was governor for the state of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations he resided in Lincoln, as did I. Having the governor, especially one as revered as “Linc,” living in the same town gave the residents a special sort of stature. It’s one of those Rhody “Little Big Things!”
I used to get a kick out of seeing the jet black SUV with the trooper at the controls cruising down Lonsdale Ave.
It had “the GUV” sitting in the back and the Rhode Island plate #1 on the front. There was something calming and exciting about it. I would tap my horn and give a wave, salute or thumbs up. The cars behind me would follow suit.
On occasion I would spy him at Stop & Shop. He would be slightly hunched over, dwarfing the cart which was designed for others. He would acknowledge the well wishers with smiles nods and a few words. We would all take a peek at the contents of his basket as he navigated through the inconveniences. I would cross aisles with him to talk a bit of basketball. He had to be the biggest URI fan. He was instrumental in putting on the “full court press” to iron out a few of the funding wrinkles for the construction of the Ryan Center (née Convocation.) He was a proud Poppa when he would reminisce about his boy Lincoln Douglas making “the Bank Shot” heard around the R.I. Interscholastic League. It was a buzzer beater, 20 feet, turnaround, top of the key, at the Providence Civic Center in the state semifinals to put the Lincoln Lions into the championship game.
He graced the town with his presence at civic events. As the 72nd governor he went to a Civil War re-enactment at Chase Farm with his first lady by his side. He reviewed the R.I. Brigade al la Gov. Sprague (1860s) and in that historically recreated moment he became ”The last of the Civil War governors.” The first couple then traipsed around the rebel camp as L. Carter and Miss Marylin.
He marched proudly in our Memorial Day Parade. He was the cause for the applause and the unparalleled wave of cheers that flowed down the parade route. The crowd loved him.
As former town administrator he provided a good set of training wheels for the nephew that followed his path.
As governor he made certain Narragansett Bay was clean. As U.S. Attorney he put a hit out on organized crime and showed us that the gangsters were never good fellows nor were they wise men.
In essence he took care of “The lobstahs & mobstahs”
(credit Phillipe & Jorge)
Lincoln Almond was the sort of guy that you would let count your piggy bank and watch your kids.
In 1936 the Lincoln automobile was advertised as a powerful car that made a statement. Of course we know the attributes of Honest Abe.
I don’t know how Tommy and Elsie Almond came about their baby’s name way back in ‘36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.