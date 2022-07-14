On behalf of the staff, volunteers, and clients of the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Bellingham, please accept our heartfelt thanks to all who donated and to the postal workers who worked so hard to organize and run their annual Stamp Out Hunger drive last May. It was a very successful drive this year.
The total amount collected was 3,000 pounds! As you can imagine with the fast-rising food prices, the number of households seeking food assistance has greatly increased. Our food pantry shelves were becoming depleted and this food drive has greatly helped.
We cannot thank you enough for assisting us in helping children, seniors, veterans, the disabled and others in need, put some food on their tables. Our mission to serve would simply not be possible without community support.
Thank you again for assisting us in helping those in need.
Sue Durkin
Director, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry
Bellingham, Mass.
