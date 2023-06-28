I want to talk about one of the most inspirational time-honored days of my life.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, I had the opportunity to join the R.I. Fire Chiefs on their Veterans’ Honor Flight that they organize. This is a full day starting at 4:30 a.m. at the R.I. T.F. Green airport where they hosted roughly 50 WWII and Vietnam veterans. We took the flight to Washington, D.C., visiting the Air Force Memorial, Iwo Jima, WWII Memorial, Korea, Vietnam & Lincoln Memorials, and the Arlington Cemetery. The person I invited is a WWII Army veteran. Talk about inspirational, this decorated soldier is 98 years old and participated wearing his 78-year-old uniform and he did not miss a beat.

