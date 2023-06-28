I want to talk about one of the most inspirational time-honored days of my life.
On Monday, June 19, 2023, I had the opportunity to join the R.I. Fire Chiefs on their Veterans’ Honor Flight that they organize. This is a full day starting at 4:30 a.m. at the R.I. T.F. Green airport where they hosted roughly 50 WWII and Vietnam veterans. We took the flight to Washington, D.C., visiting the Air Force Memorial, Iwo Jima, WWII Memorial, Korea, Vietnam & Lincoln Memorials, and the Arlington Cemetery. The person I invited is a WWII Army veteran. Talk about inspirational, this decorated soldier is 98 years old and participated wearing his 78-year-old uniform and he did not miss a beat.
To say the meticulous detail of this event organized by the R.I. Fire Chiefs was nothing short of magnificent, is an understatement. The ultimate honor of the day for both this 98-year-old veteran and myself was participating in the placing of the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an experience that will never, ever be forgotten.
The RIFC led by Chief George Farrell needs to be held in the highest regard and respect. To witness this respect and recognition in my opinion is most deserving. For this day of events to be named an Honor Flight, is indeed appropriate.
My only suggestion and request, is that if you know of a veteran that would enjoy the opportunity to be honored with this trip of a lifetime, or would like to sponsor a veteran or contribute to this program, I ask you to please reach out to:
