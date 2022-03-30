Retired state employees have not received a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 13 years. The rationale being that the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island was in such dire straights that Rhode Island would be forced into bankruptcy should COLAs be paid.
In 2015, following several years of litigation, a Superior Court judge approved a pension settlement agreement and stated that the termination of retiree COLAs was “fair, reasonable and adequate.” That Superior Court judge received a recently authorized $3,000 “bonus.” A number of retiree groups appealed the COLA termination to the Rhode Island Supreme Court. The court agreed with the lower court that the retiree COLA termination was “fair, reasonable and adequate.”
All five Supreme Court justices received a recently authorized $3,000 “bonus.” No retiree has received any such bonus. There has been no discussion to include retirees in the $3,000 bonus distribution.
Joann Lombardi
Warwick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.