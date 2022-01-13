I totally agree with the (letter) by Jim O’Brien about the slipshod work and infractions that Jim McKee has blatantly got away with all these years. From cutting down too many trees , poor drainage, unfulfilled commitments, shoddy work and infractions that the Planning Board and powers that be at the Cumberland Town Hall have not held him accountable! No heavy fines or penalties, etc. ... It is shameful that he has been allowed to get away with this for all these years.
Time to ban him from ever building in Cumberland again under any of the many names he has for his companies. Thank you.
Karen Lucchesi
Former resident of Cumberland for 72 years
(1) comment
I agree. He has been riding on his brothers coattails long enough. Make him accountable and ban him.
