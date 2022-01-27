With the booming voice, raucous laughter, we didn’t have to go far to know that the “Coach” had arrived at his son’s house to visit his son, daughter-in-law and four grandsons. We were so fortunate to live right across the street from them.
There was always something to celebrate and good cheer abounded. We watched each son, almost from the time they could walk, don hockey gear, helmets, pads, skates and pucks headed for the net end of the driveway.
Generation after generation, you could feel the pride of father and son. Coach was tough as nails but his program worked and produced many well-mannered, courteous and polite young men. There were three things the most important to him, God, his family and hockey. He had the ability to bring out the best of each of his boys.
Bill Belisle was a one in a million people, and R.I. hockey will never be the same. Rest well.
Mary Ellen Lukasiewicz
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.