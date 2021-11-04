I’ve written about this before but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears. The subject has to do with fast drivers. I live on Sun Valley Drive and every morning at about 8:45 the “The Community School Caravan” begins. You can set your clock by it.
I think the speed limit is between 15-25 mph, and I admit, I drive faster than that sometimes, but not at the rate of speed with which these parents/caretakers drive their kids. My children are all adults now, but there are young children in the neighborhood.
These drivers perhaps need to prepare a bit more at nighttime, establish a workable routine in the morning so they don’t go flying down the road, and maybe most of all, buy an alarm clock!
Mary Ellen Lukasiewicz
Cumberland
