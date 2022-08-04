After my yearly physical, I made an appointment with a specialist, who was personable, affable and knowledgeable.
We chatted and I learned that he had been in his field for 20 years, my specialty 40 years. As he helped me, he said, “thank you for your service.” I almost fell off my chair! I then thanked him for his and we proceeded to leave.
You may have surmised that I was a nurse as he was a technician. And it’s too bad that all the nurses, doctors and X-ray technicians rarely get thanked for their service, especially during the pandemic. Double shifts, going without food and bathroom breaks were the norm. Holding the hand of a dying patient was heart wrenching. There were even suicides attributed to this horrendous period.
I’m not saying I want a medal, but it would be nice if there could be some sort of tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.