If I never see a bedraggled tot being dragged from their homeland by their terrified mother it will be too soon. The atrocities being committed by these barbarians is almost too much to bear. How can a peaceful, loving people be torn apart by an egoist oligarch just in the name of power and dominance?
It’s mindful of what the concentration camps must have been like. Putin just can’t get enough; he must rule all the surrounding countries. He is unmindful of what he is doing to his own people, stripping them of their own monetary system and so much more. And the thought of chemical warfare puts ice in my veins. Some of the agents used to kill their own, that when rescuers try to help, they too are rendered lifeless.
After just surviving the deadliest virus on earth, we don’t even have time to recover and try to make life normal again. I don’t know how Putin can sleep at night; I’m convinced that he is mentally ill. We must stop and pray that good will overcome badly, and bring the world to some semblance of peace again.
Mary Ellen Lukasiewicz
Cumberland
