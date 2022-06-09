As America and the world attempt to grapple with the horrific massacre of the innocents at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, we are heartbroken and dumbstruck.
We send our children off to school to become the citizens of the future, never expecting to be planning for their funerals instead. While police hesitate to save the students, they are as still as wooden soldiers. In some cases, parents took it upon themselves to rush in and save their own.
And I believe there is a 22nd victim of this carnage. Irma Garcia, age 48, used her body as a shield to protect her students and she was shot dead also. Soon her husband, Joe, age 50, ventures to the site to place flowers on the growing memorial. Upon arriving at his home, relatives claim that he fell over and died. There is a condition called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or broken heart syndrome. Some may doubt its existence, but it is caused by extreme stressors. It prevents the heart from contracting properly due to bursts of stress hormones. In my mind, upon learning of his wife’s death, the shock and outrage, Joe Garcia is the 22nd victim.
Mary Ellen Lukasiewicz
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.