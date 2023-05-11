My name is Matthew Lussier. I own Matt’s on Mendon, a full-service barbershop in Cumberland.
As we go about our day, we barbers hear it all … and I have heard from countless small business owners like myself concerned about the many barriers, hurdles and challenges that come along with opening and growing a small business in our state. There are financial burdens, and there’s a lot of red tape.
I know a thing or two about being a barber. I know a whole lot less about complying with the multitude of regulations and tax requirements that come along with running a small business in Rhode Island. That is particularly true of the tangible tax, an onerous tax not only because of the financial liability, but also because of the hassle that comes with compliance. I know this from firsthand experience. I have had issues in the past in determining what my liability should be.
Complying with the tax means I need to asses the present-day value of the 1920s salon seats upon which my customers sit, the shears we use (and the antique, decorative ones we don’t use!), computer equipment – everything. I need to take time away from my profession, barbering, to instead focus on taking an inventory of all the goods in my shop and assigning a value to them. Then, despite the fact that I paid sales taxes on these goods when I purchased them, I send the town payment for my tangible tax liability, hoping that I got it right. This process has not always gone smoothly for me, which shouldn’t be all that surprising. I am a barber, after all, not an accountant.
I am very excited that a proposal at the General Assembly to address this onerous tax seems like it is gaining traction. The proposal is sponsored by Sen. Melissa Murray of Woonsocket, and Cumberland’s own Brandon Voas. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has voiced his support, too. The legislation would exempt the first $100,000 of tangible goods from taxation. That would mean that all businesses receive a tax cut, and most small businesses, including my own, would no longer have any tax liability. We would no longer have to undergo this onerous process.
This is much needed tax and regulatory relief that will benefit all Rhode Islanders and make our state more economically competitive. And it would allow me to focus on what I do best. It will cut red tape, so I can focus on cutting hair.
Matthew, can you tell me where the tax revenue shortfall will come from when the legislators cut the tangible property tax. Now if the legislators would actually propose a spending cut I would be all for the tax reduction. But we all know that the RI legislators never reduce wasteful spending and have never seen a dollar they don't want to spend.
