My name is Matthew Lussier. I own Matt’s on Mendon, a full-service barbershop in Cumberland.

As we go about our day, we barbers hear it all … and I have heard from countless small business owners like myself concerned about the many barriers, hurdles and challenges that come along with opening and growing a small business in our state. There are financial burdens, and there’s a lot of red tape.

Tags

(1) comment

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

Matthew, can you tell me where the tax revenue shortfall will come from when the legislators cut the tangible property tax. Now if the legislators would actually propose a spending cut I would be all for the tax reduction. But we all know that the RI legislators never reduce wasteful spending and have never seen a dollar they don't want to spend.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.