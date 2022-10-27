I would like to give my highest endorsement of District 1 Councilman Arthur “TJ” Russo Jr. and District 2 Councilman Bruce Ogni. It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work with these gentlemen for quite a few years, and I hope to be able to continue to work with them in 2023 and 2024.
In addition to being exceptional family men, husbands and fathers, they are also consummate public servants. They serve the town with honesty and conviction, and are always performing quality analysis of the issues, and then taking actions and making decisions that are in the best interests of the taxpayers, and improving our quality of life in Lincoln.
During the recent difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and transitioning to an interim and newly elected town administrator, Arthur and Bruce were very instrumental in keeping our town running smoothly and effectively. Working as a team, we adopted budgets, maintained a high bond rating, and made difficult decisions such as having to cancel events such as the Memorial Day parade, and came out of it unscathed.
In their roles as chairs of the Ordinance Committee and the Claims Committee respectively, Arthur and Bruce perform their due diligence, consider every item brought before them thoughtfully, and engage their fellow committee members so that they can deliver a quality final product to the entire Town Council.
Lincoln is fortunate to have their integrity and dedication to duty, and I would encourage the voters in District 1 and District 2 to please vote for Councilmen Russo and Ogni, and allow them the privilege of serving you as your voice to the Lincoln Town Council.
