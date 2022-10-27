I would like to give my highest endorsement of District 1 Councilman Arthur “TJ” Russo Jr. and District 2 Councilman Bruce Ogni. It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work with these gentlemen for quite a few years, and I hope to be able to continue to work with them in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to being exceptional family men, husbands and fathers, they are also consummate public servants. They serve the town with honesty and conviction, and are always performing quality analysis of the issues, and then taking actions and making decisions that are in the best interests of the taxpayers, and improving our quality of life in Lincoln.

