(Regarding) “Wiegand: No one currently follows process for running boarding houses”
After reading this article I was left wondering about the residents of the boarding houses. Nothing was mentioned as to how a new ordinance would affect the residents. Currently in many areas of our country affordable housing is a major problem due to the increasing income disparity. It occurs to me that boarding houses are part of the solution to homelessness.
I would hope that the North Providence city government would approach any new ordinances pertaining to this by keeping the working poor folks in mind. Living in a tent or government provided shelter is a reality for a great many working people. It would be cruel to close the boarding houses, lower income people are not bugs that can be shooed away.
John Maclean
Providence
