Councilors Mercer and Wildenhain have decided that people renting in Pawtucket are a nuisance. Instead siding with constituents that either A: spend their entire days invasively watching their neighbors cars, or more likely see cars parked in similar spots and thinking they never moved. Our streets are littered with trash and yet that goes unaddressed. Our esteemed councilors instead lament that there are “shuddering” renters in the city. Obviously they’ll work diligently to bring more buses to the city limiting the need for cars. Obviously they’ll pressure landlords to provide adequate off-street parking. Obviously they’ll work to redesign roads and create more one-ways to create safe on-street parking. Obviously they’ll work to build a Pawtucket that works for all residents.
I say this because obviously they wouldn’t immediately lean on police to harass people simply for existing, for needing a car in a community underserved by transit, for the crime of “checks notes” acting like they own the road when they literally have nowhere else to park.
When this story first came out I posted a comment listing just a few of the more important things Pawtucket could do for it's residents.
Why don't we just call it what it really is - Pawtucket's latest revenue raising campaign.
One look anywhere in Pawtucket calls to attention infinitely more important problems to address, but sadly politicians always go for the low hanging fruit.
