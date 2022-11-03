The Smithfield Democratic Town Committee’s slate of candidates for this year’s General Election represents a diverse and well-qualified group of dedicated individuals, many of whom have been public servants and elected officials in our town. This team brings experience and exciting new vision to our slate.

Our General Assembly candidates bring dedication and experience that has continued to benefit our town. David Tikoian, a retired State Police major, former North Providence police chief, and a graduate of Smithfield Public Schools and Bryant University, currently serves on the Town Council and is our candidate for Senate District 22. Rep. Gregory Costantino brings a wide variety of business experience and is well versed on the challenges that face small business owners. He is a member of the House Small Business Committee. Rep. Bernard Hawkins, District 53, is a lifelong resident of the town and has served previously on the Smithfield Town Council, including as president. He has been an ardent advocate of the senior tax freeze and quality education in our schools. He is a member of the House Corporations and Municipal Government Committees.

