The Smithfield Democratic Town Committee’s slate of candidates for this year’s General Election represents a diverse and well-qualified group of dedicated individuals, many of whom have been public servants and elected officials in our town. This team brings experience and exciting new vision to our slate.
Our General Assembly candidates bring dedication and experience that has continued to benefit our town. David Tikoian, a retired State Police major, former North Providence police chief, and a graduate of Smithfield Public Schools and Bryant University, currently serves on the Town Council and is our candidate for Senate District 22. Rep. Gregory Costantino brings a wide variety of business experience and is well versed on the challenges that face small business owners. He is a member of the House Small Business Committee. Rep. Bernard Hawkins, District 53, is a lifelong resident of the town and has served previously on the Smithfield Town Council, including as president. He has been an ardent advocate of the senior tax freeze and quality education in our schools. He is a member of the House Corporations and Municipal Government Committees.
Our Town Council candidates are led by Councilman T. Michael Lawton, liaison to the Boyle Athletic Complex Committee and the DEI Taskforce who has been very active in local youth sports. Council Vice President Sean Kilduff, is a longtime Smithfield resident and graduate of Smithfield High School, where he was class president and student representative on the School Committee. He is now council liaison to numerous boards and commissions. Councilwoman Angelica Bovis, a lifelong resident and graduate of Smithfield Public Schools is a practicing attorney and council liaison to the Smithfield Land Trust. Their running-mates are Kate Zimmerman, current chair of the Town Budget and Financial Review Board and the track coach at Gallagher MS and John Tassoni Jr., a lifelong Smithfield resident and former six-term state senator. He is currently president and CEO of the RI Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council.
Our School Committee candidates are Elizabeth “Beth” Worthley, a mom to two OCRS students. She is an energy-utilities manager with degrees from Wheaton College and Providence College and is a co-leader with local Girl Scouts. Aaron Bishop, a dad to two LaPerche Elementary students, our Blue Ribbon School, is a URI graduate and a construction manager with school expertise, who is active in coaching town youth softball teams. Kristina Fox is a graduate of Smithfield Schools and director of policy for the RI Black Business Association and board member of Thundermist Health Center and RI Coalition Against Gun Violence.
Under Democratic leadership historically and currently, the Smithfield School system has become one of the best in the state. Maintaining Democratic leadership on the School Committee will continue to facilitate excellence in education with advanced-placement classes, athletics, visual and performing arts programs, and school renovations that were begun during their tenure.
Smithfield Democrats are fiscally responsible, created the Financial Review Board, and have been unwavering in protecting the town’s senior citizens tax freeze.
Democratic leadership appointed citizens to boards and commissions based on their qualifications, not their party affiliation and will continue to do so.
These outstanding elected officials and candidates were instrumental in achieving dozens of financial, educational, and quality of life attributes for our residents and will continue to serve the best interests of our students, citizens, and taxpayers.
They will: Maintain and preserve the senior citizens property tax freeze, continue to develop competent and responsible budgets and fiscal policies, continue our commitment to excellence in education, continue to support youth and recreation programs, continue to conduct town government openly, honestly, and ethically, promote “smart growth” with responsible expansion of our economic tax base, preserve the heritage and rural integrity of our “small town”
We, humbly and respectfully, thank you and ask for your consideration and vote on Tuesday Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.