I had recently run into residents of North Providence who had informed me of a lawsuit filed by the former director of the Salvatore Mancini Center against the town as well as Mayor Lombardi.
I was unaware of the lawsuit and thought to look into the matter. I read an article in The Breeze reporting the action taken by the former director, Karen Testa.
After reviewing the article I recalled my position relative to the Senior Center when I served as a councilor and chairman of the Finance Committee.
Having past experience as a former chairman of the board of a community center in Providence as well as many engagements with other related entities, I had formed an opinion of the Senior Center that expressed their funding was exuberant and needed to be reviewed and adjusted downward.
After a review of board documents, staffing, expenditures and other budget figures, I had concluded that my initial opinion was correct.
I also concluded that there was no illegal activity but unethical matters that had occurred.
At a council meeting I was able to cut $50,000 from their budget. Many councilors were not in favor of cutting much more.
To be clear, I have always been in full support of the elderly, disabled, low income residents and supportive services to each. My 43-year career at the Providence Housing Authority sustains that support. However, I also support the elderly homeowners and taxpayers in the town. And taxpayer monies should be spent wisely.
I see no reason for a lawsuit except to say that it is the job of the mayor to assess his budget and take action when necessary.
I applaud the mayor’s action to cut the budget as such, save the town monies and operate the center with less.
I understand the center is operating successfully. Anyone can file a lawsuit but I feel Ms. Testa’s action is frivolous and without merit. The town has a nice surplus and taxes have remained stable with no recent increases.
I call that good management of taxpayers monies and the ability of the mayor to take necessary action without fear. Thank you mayor! Great job!
Frank A. Manfredi
Former District 2 councilor and chairman of the Finance Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.