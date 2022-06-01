I’m writing to correct the record about Erika Sanzi’s May 26 column.
I’ll start with her statement that Rhode Island “held on to a congressional seat by counting people who don’t exist.”
While a recent study showed that Rhode Island had a statistically significant “overcount” in the 2020 Census, that in no way means the census counted make believe people. Her column lacks a basic understanding of what the estimated overcount represents and how it likely occurred.
The recently-released Census “Post-Enumeration Survey” (PES) showed that Rhode Island was one of 14 states that had a statistically significant net overcount or undercount. The survey was just that, a survey, and its results are estimates.
Overcounts and undercounts are not a new phenomenon. In the 2000 Census, a total of 22 states were estimated to have had statistically significant overcounts. The PES is a quality control exercise intended to help the Census do a better job in future counts.
Ms. Sanzi writes, “each state is tasked with putting together a team and coming up with a process to do the count.” That is simply not true. It is the responsibility of the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the census, and the federal agency uses the same operational plan in every community across the country.
The Complete Count Committee (CCC), on which I served, was created to encourage people to fill out the census. Blaming the CCC for an overcount is like blaming the cheerleading squad for getting the score of the game wrong.
There are several reasons for the census overcount – none of them involve making up people. The Bureau has systems to flag and remove duplicate responses from the same household. More often, though, the overcount results from counting people in the wrong place. For instance, a college student might be counted where they attend school and also, incorrectly, at their parents’ home.
The Complete Count Committee worked closely with the Census Bureau staff, to get the word out about who should be included in the census form.
We were in no way involved in collecting responses from households. By law, only sworn federal employees could assist Rhode Islanders as they filled out their questionnaires.
We don’t know whether the estimated overcount was the reason Rhode Island retained our second congressional seat. We were eighth in line to retain our seat, and overcounts and undercounts in states in front of Rhode Island would affect our chances. That is a moot point, at any rate, because in 1999, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Census Bureau cannot adjust the census numbers used to apportion Congress based on estimates to surveys.
Could the 2020 Census have been more accurate? Yes. The census is a huge undertaking and occurred under the most trying of circumstances at the beginning of the pandemic.
I’m proud that Rhode Island, for the first time, did real grassroots community outreach to encourage people to participate so we could meet the challenge.
John Marion
Executive director
Common Cause Rhode Island
