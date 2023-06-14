What I want is simple: More safety for those who walk, bike, and use RIPTA to get to school, and in this case, North Providence High School, especially those in the Mineral Spring Avenue area. This can come in several forms, whether it be street cones or signage, police directing traffic, or something more elaborate like elevated crosswalks or crossing guards. Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket, and other cities have no problem doing this, instituting crossing guards on neighboring streets, and cones and movable signage on their busy streets directly in front of their schools.
After sending out dozens of emails to school officials, legislators, transportation officials, and police, I've been met with radio silence from most, and ignorance and lack of care from others. On top of this, like a never ending annoying support line, I've been redirected multiple times, "we don't handle these issues, contact X" where X would say to contact the former. This has led me to think, is this why people say nothing gets done?
Recently, I was informed that The Valley Breeze covered my communications with officials where I was dubbed as an anonymous "concerned citizen." Their investigation results led me further concerned as the additional responses by officials show lack of care, ignorance, and victim blaming toward students and staff.
Supt. Goho stated that speed bumps in the parking lot solve the issue and that there's also a resource officer who directs traffic in the afternoon. Not only have I never observed this officer direct traffic at any point during the day, Mr. Goho appears to believe that all students and staff arrive at school by car. He ignores the large number of those who are quite literally, sprinting across streets and having to weave between cars in a school area treated as a highway.
As per the article, he finalizes by stating, "... it’s probably a good idea every school year to remind students to use the crosswalk with the signal." This not only ignores those that bike, but it puts the onus on those not driving, essentially creating a system of victim blaming should something happen. In fact, we see this with vulnerable road user fatalities around the country where the motorist behavior is often excused and the victim bears the blame, e.g., "was the walking signal on? Oh, it was? Well, he should have triple checked!"
Locally, and let's be clear, in this area of North Providence, not all motorists follow the laws as many can be observed speeding, dodging in and out of traffic, blatantly ignoring pedestrian infrastructure, and dangerously passing bicyclists. All it takes is one misbehaved motorist or improper infrastructure (in this case we have both), to cause death. So let's start recognizing what the real issues stem from: the thousands of pounds of steel boxes we allow to zoom through a school zone coupled with car centric infrastructure.
Notably, aside from Mr. Goho's questionable responses, I was pleasantly surprised by the phone call from the local police where I was told that they have been trying, noting an almost two-year fight for a basic crosswalk. From the voice on the other line, I could hear they were frustrated and expressed genuine empathy for the situation. Simply put, we need this type of passion and fighting from all sides if we want change.
In closing, let's be frank for a moment. It's inevitable someone will be killed and we'll all point our fingers at the lack of care by these individuals – then something will be done, so why wait? Let's have this urgency now. No more assurances, redirects, and ignorance. Instead, action.
