What I want is simple: More safety for those who walk, bike, and use RIPTA to get to school, and in this case, North Providence High School, especially those in the Mineral Spring Avenue area. This can come in several forms, whether it be street cones or signage, police directing traffic, or something more elaborate like elevated crosswalks or crossing guards. Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket, and other cities have no problem doing this, instituting crossing guards on neighboring streets, and cones and movable signage on their busy streets directly in front of their schools.

After sending out dozens of emails to school officials, legislators, transportation officials, and police, I've been met with radio silence from most, and ignorance and lack of care from others. On top of this, like a never ending annoying support line, I've been redirected multiple times, "we don't handle these issues, contact X" where X would say to contact the former. This has led me to think, is this why people say nothing gets done?

