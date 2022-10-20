I loved reading Larry Sasso’s article on Tom Hall. I had Tom as my senior English teacher at Ponaganset High in 1965-66. My class was the only class to go from 7th to 12th in the original high school. Tom was an integral part of education there at the time, and someone who everyone highly respected.
Though I originally majored in psychology at URI, I wound up becoming a high school English teacher and taught for 50 years. I used many of Tom’s ideas and approaches, reinventing them for my own use in the classroom. We read literature, not to memorize plots and other useless information, but to understand, analyze and investigate the meanings and ramifications of what we had read. In other words, one of Tom’s main goals was to get us to think. One of his regular assignments was vocabulary. We didn’t memorize a list of words and meanings. No. We had to read the editorials from The Providence Journal and look up any words we didn’t understand. We would be quizzed on selected words from those editorials, and then we would discuss the ideas presented.
One of my proudest moments was the day my own editorial appeared on those pages, my first published work. It was the Vietnam era. I encouraged people not to run away, particularly from the draft, but to enter government, protest when needed, write letters to Congress and become active advocates for needed changes. I gained confidence in my writing because of Tom Hall. Later, I would become a feature writer for The Journal, among other periodicals over the years.
Though I had many English professors after Tom, none of them could hold a candle to his teaching. He encouraged, listened, explained and … taught. He was not an easy grader, but he always expected the best from each and every one of us. I’d like to believe he got it.
