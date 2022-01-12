The North Providence Breeze edition for the week of Jan. 5 -11 contained an interesting article by Dan York (page 9) titled “I get it, Antonio” ... What exactly does Dan York “get” is my question? Antonio Brown should be “entitled” to blowing off steam on the playing field in front of millions of people (including young sport players) and Dan York attributes the display by Mr. Brown to COVID? Mr. Brown has been given multiple chances to display his football talent/skills with various NFL teams, and yet he continues to be a problem on and off the field.
I firmly believe I won’t be the only Breeze reader who challenges Dan York’s article for what it is ... nonsense. We are all tired of the rules, confusions, restrictions, etc. which have accompanied COVID-19 over the past two years but the majority of the population to not act out in rebellion ... and I don’t think Mr. Brown’s outburst can or shoulld be attributed to COVID-19. That is only a very weak excuse for his actions on and off the football field. Thanks for letting me express my opinion. After all we do live in a Free speech nation and maybe that is why Antonio Brown takes advantage of this on numerous occasions. Thank you.
Donna Mascio
North Providence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.