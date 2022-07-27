I would like to thank the North Providence Police Department, the North Providence Fire Department, the Rhode Island State Police, as well as Major Todd Patalano, Captain Gerard Carnevale and Lt. Michael Pezzullo of the Cranston Police Department for their assistance, professionalism and bravery during the recent unfortunate situation in our town. The end result was achieved because all agencies worked together for the benefit of everyone’s safety.
When we are faced with an incident of this magnitude and accomplish what our law enforcement agencies have, it is because their priority was to keep everyone protected and safe. In a situation like this, we always try to eliminate the risk.
