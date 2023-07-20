Allow me to introduce myself. I’m Cameron McCormick, an architect, building enclosure commissioning authority, and owner’s project manager at Jacobs. I recently attended a town meeting and walked through the current police building with Chief Lafferty. I want to address the pressing issue of the police station and propose a solution.
The existing police facility is in a deplorable state. The roof is leaking, resulting in holes in the ceiling and cones to redirect people around the water ponds. The structural report by Tecton Architects highlights significant building envelope issues, including the need for upgrades or replacements of windows, masonry, roof, insulation, and the installation of a fire protection system. Additionally, the multiple floor levels and low floor-to-floor height pose challenges for accessibility and safety.
The current building has deteriorated to the point where it may be beyond repair, much like when a car is “totaled” after an accident. The proposed plans for a new police station offer a viable solution, although the estimated cost of $18 million can be reduced by exploring alternative options such as converting some spaces or relocating certain offices.
To move forward, we need leadership to help find the best solutions in the most cost-effective manner. This role is typically filled by an (owner’s project manager) OPM. While the cost of hiring an OPM varies depending on the tasks involved, it is crucial to consider the long-term expenses and delays caused by maintaining the existing building. Over the past 10 years, repairs have, or likely will before the relocation, accumulated to approximately $2.5 million. With inflation, the cost of a new building that could have cost $10 million in 2013 may now be around $12.5 million. Thus, the delay in addressing this issue has already cost the community an additional $5 million.
I understand that this situation can be frustrating and confusing, as it involves complex decision-making and political considerations. However, as an architect and building professional, I am committed to delivering quality buildings and ensuring transparency throughout the process.
Let’s focus on what matters most: creating a safe and functional police station that meets our community’s needs. By hiring an owner’s project manager, we can work together to overcome these challenges and achieve a successful outcome.
